SuperCup NI: Day Two Fixtures

Manchester United narrowly defeated Surf Select yesterday. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

After plenty of goals, drama and excitement on day one, the SuperCup NI tournament returns today and here is all the information you need for your latest football fix.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP  TIME     GAME    VENUE

A             11:00     Ballymena United v Dundalk SL    The Heights, Coleraine

C             11:00     Coleraine v Larne             Ahoghill

A             11:00     Cliftonville v Ballinamallard           Castlerock

D            11:30     Dungannon United Youth v Leicester City Clough

B             12:00     Glenavon v Home Farm   Coleraine Showgrounds

C             13:00     Linfield v Finn Harps         Parker Avenue, Portrush

B             14:00     Ballymoney United v Surf Select  Kells

E             14:00     Glentoran v Stella Marris               Clough

D            15:00     Loughgall v Belvedere    Coleraine Showgrounds

E             15:00     Greenisland v Portadown              Scroggy Road, Limavady

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP  TIME     GAME    VENUE

B             12:00     Castle Juniors v Ballymena United              Anderson Park, Coleraine

B             14:00     Glentoran v Surf Select    Castlerock

C             14:00     Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard            The Warren, Portstewart

D            14:00     Linfield v Newcastle City Ahoghill

A             14:30     Greenisland v Charlton Athletic    The Heights, Coleraine

C             15:00     Glenavon v IDA Bermuda               Anderson Park, Coleraine

D            15:00     Coleraine v Portadown   Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

A             17:00     Crusaders v Loughgall     The Heights, Coleraine

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

15:00     Surf Select v Co Antrim    Broughshane

16:00     IDA Bermuda v MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush

17:00     Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone        The Warren, Portstewart

17:00     Leeds United v San Francisco Glens            Anderson Park, Coleraine

18:00     Co Down v Atlante FC      Castlerock

19:00     Co Armagh v Rangers      Scroggy Road, Limavady

19:00     Manchester United v Co Fermanagh          Coleraine Showgrounds

PREMIER SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

17:00     Club Puebla v Plymouth Argyle     Greenisland

17:00     IDA Bermuda v San Francisco Glens           Ahoghill

17:00     Vendee v Co Down           Inver Park, Larne

18:00     Co Antrim v Hartley Wintney        Kells

18:00     Co Armagh v Strikers North           Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

18:00     Ipswich Town v Co Fermanagh     Broughshane

19:00     Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone        Seahaven, Portstewart

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland      Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00     Surf Select v Rangers       Allen Park, Antrim

16:00     Northeast Rush v Ottawa City      Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

