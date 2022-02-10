Johnny Sexton out of France game with injury

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out with a hamstring strain sustained in training yesterday.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half and is partnered by Jamison Gibson Park at half-back.

The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continues in midfield.

The back three is made up of Hugo Keenan at fullback, with Mack Hansen and Andrew Conway on the wings.

James Ryan will captain the side and is joined at lock by Tadhg Beirne.

The backrow sees Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Jack Conan at No.8 with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row.

Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Carty are added to the replacements for this week joining Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.

Ireland v France will be televised live by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI).

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v France, 2022 Guinness Six Nations, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, February 12, kick-off 4.45pm):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps