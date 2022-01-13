Coleraine kick off Towns Cup bid at home to Rainey OB

Covid-19 - Thu 13th January Figures
Pictured at the launch of the Towns Cup.
COLERAINE have been handed a home draw in the Bank of Ireland Towns' Cup.
The Sandel Lodge club will host Rainey Old Boys Second XV this Saturday afternoon.
Coleraine go into the game in confident mood, a 16-12 win away at Lurgan last weekend helping them consolidate second place in Division Two.
"This weekend sees Coleraine entertain Rainey Seconds in the Towns’ Cup, a difficult fixture against a much-fancied team," said a Coleraine spokesperson.
"It is the first round of the competition and the Coleraine coaches and players will be looking for a solid performance on the day."
An early try from Brian Hughes, converted by Tyler McNeill, helped establish an early lead for the visitors in county Armagh in their most recent outing.
The home side mounted something of a comeback but three successful penalties from the boot of McNeill secured a morale boosting win ahead of Saturday's cup game.
Limavady, too, will enjoy home advantage when they host Omagh Second XV but fate wasn't so kind to Ballymoney.
The boys fre' the Toon face a lengthy journey to the border to face Monaghan in a difficult looking assignment for the north Antrim club.
Fingers crossed for all three clubs this weekend...
Bank of Ireland Towns’ Cup
Round 1 – Saturday 15 January
City Of Derry 2nd XV v Dungannon 2nd XV
Limavady v Omagh 2nd XV
Lisburn v Letterkenny
City of Armagh 2nd XV v Donaghadee
Coleraine v Rainey Old Boys 2nd XV
Monaghan v Ballymoney
Ballynahinch 2nd XV v Banbridge 2nd XV
Ballymena 2nd XV v Randalstown
Ards v Larne
Bye: Portadown, Dromore, Enniskillen, Carrickfergus, Ballyclare, Lurgan, Clogher Valley
Senior Cup
Round 1 – Saturday January 8
Queen’s University v Ballymena
Malone v Banbridge
Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins
Bangor v Ballynahinch
Bye: Rainey Old Boys, Omagh, City of Derry, City of Armagh