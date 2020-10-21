Ireland team named for Guinness Six Nations return

THE Ireland Coaching Team have named the match day squad for the rescheduled 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships fixtures against Italy which will take place at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday (October 24).

Captain Johnny Sexton is joined in the half backs by Conor Murray with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose paired in the midfield. Jacob Stockdale is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and the uncapped Hugo Keenanon the wings.

Upfront Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter make up the front row while James Ryan and Tadgh Beirne fill the second row berths. In the back row Caelan Doris is named at blindside, Will Connors makes his debut at openside while CJ Stander is at No.8.

The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne and Robbie Henshaw.

Squad PCR testing was clear.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 3.30pm on Saturday October 24 and the game is being televised by Virgin Media and ITV.

Ireland Team to Play Italy - 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps