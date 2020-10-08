Ulster players test positive for COVID-19

ULSTER Rugby is assisting two players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest round of PCR testing, which was carried out on Tuesday, returned a positive result for one senior player and one academy player at Ulster Rugby.

These players, who are currently asymptomatic, are now self-isolating in-line with public health protocols.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has been informed, and its contact tracing process has started.

Six close contacts have been identified through this process at this stage – five players and a member of the support staff.

As a precautionary measure, all group training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice.

Ulster Rugby Medical Director, Michael Webb, said: “Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately.

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved.”

Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place.