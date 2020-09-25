Ballymoney host neighbours Coleraine at Kilraughts Road

IT seems like an eternity but, finally, competitive rugby makes a welcome return this weekend.

And what could be more competitive than a meeting of derby rivals Ballymoney and Coleraine.

Unfortunately, in the times we live in, not as many spectators as would normally be present will be at Kilraughts Road on Saturday.

But, nevertheless, the game is a step back towards some sort of normality in these Covid-19 days.

And we will have reports and pics in Tuesday's Chronicle of what promises to be a very special day.