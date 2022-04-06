BoyleSports boost for Fairyhouse Easter Festival 



BoyleSports has been announced as the new sponsor of the Grade 1 BoyleSports Gold Cup, one of two highly anticipated Grade 1 races at Fairyhouse Racecourse on Easter Sunday, April 17.



The company has also sponsored the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse since 2014 and in 2020 confirmed their backing of what is the richest contest in Irish jumps racing for another four years.



In welcoming today’s news, Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse said: “BoyleSports is a fantastic supporter of Fairyhouse Racecourse and their backing of the BoyleSports Gold Cup on Easter Sunday reaffirms their terrific commitment to Irish racing. It is extra special that they are getting more involved on a weekend of top-class racing that sees us all celebrate the 150th running of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.



“Tony McCoy rode his last big winner in Ireland in the BoyleSports Gold Cup which boasts a rich history with the likes of Carvill’s Hill, Dorans Pride, Native Upmanship, Like-A-Butterfly, Flemenstar and Al Boum Photo on the roll of honour."



Leon Blanche, Head of Communications at BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports are very proud of our existing sponsorship of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and we are delighted to come on board on Easter Sunday to support another fantastic race on the Irish jumps calendar.



“The BoyleSports Gold Cup is the centrepiece of a great day’s racing on the middle day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival and we are really looking forward to being so involved as Irish racing celebrates the 150th running of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National the following afternoon, a truly historic day.”