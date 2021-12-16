Swatragh boxer joins the Elite

SWATRAGH boxer Dominic Bradley has his eyes set firmly on next year’s Commonwealth Games after winning his first Ulster Elite title.

Bradley (22) out scored Holy Family’s Rory Lavery 4-1 in the lightweight final at Belfast’s Girdwood Community Hub to put himself firmly in the frame for Birmingham next summer.

“The Ulster Elite Championships are a big part of the selection process for the Commonwealth Games so that’s that box ticked,” admitted the Ulster University sports science student.

“I’ve lost in an Ulster Elite final before and I’ve lost in two Irish finals so I’m over the moon to finally land this one.

“I’ve been working hard in training and thankfully all the preparation has paid off,” he added.

Formerly of the Errigal Club in Garvagh, Bradley now fights out of the Emerald club in west Belfast under the watchful eye of former Ulster and Irish champion JP Delaney.

“It was a difficult decision leaving Errigal having been there a long time but I felt I needed a change and so far things have worked out well for me,” continued Dominic.

“I feel like I’m going from strength to strength and this win can only help me.

“I’m due to take part in a training camp in America in January and now’s the time to push on if I want to achieve my goals

“The Commonwealth Games close to home would be something really special but there’s no point in being there if you don’t make the most of it.

“The aim would be to try and win a gold medal and we’ll see what happens after that,” he added.

Bradley earlier accounted for Cookstown's Teo Alin 3-2 in a closely contested quarter-final before dominating Erne's Rhjys Owens 5-0 in a one-sided semi-finals.

Now, with a first Ulster Elite title under his belt the focus turns to next summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and, hopefully, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.