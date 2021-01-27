Last chance to apply for free Covid Safe Sport Pack

SPORT NI is calling for all eligible organisations that have a primary role in delivering sport and physical recreation to submit an application for a free Covid Safe Sport Pack.

Applications for a pack will close this Friday (January 29), at 4pm.

Each Covid Safe Sport Pack will include a number of useful items to combat the spread of Covid-19 and help organisations prepare for a safe return to sport, when government regulations and guidelines permit.

Antoinette McKeown, Sport NI CEO, said: “We are urging all eligible clubs and organisations to apply for their free Covid Safe Sport Pack. We know it might be hard for clubs and organisations to visualise a return to sport in these uncertain times.

"However, we want all clubs and organisations eligible to apply to avail of this opportunity for a free Covid Safe Sport Pack. The contents of each pack will help those successful clubs that meet the eligibility requirements transition into a safe return to sport, when Government guidelines and regulations allow us to do so, please visit our website for further information.”

Each pack contains a range of products including hand sanitiser, anti ciral disinfectant, makes, gloves and face shields.

The Covid Safe Sport Pack applications close on January 29 at 4pm.

For more information on Covid Safe Sport Packs please contact by email covidsafe@sportni.net or by phone Angharad Bunt on 07810 183 023 or Mike McClure on 07976 468 914.

For any communications queries please contact by email comms@sportni.net or out of hours by phone Ali Campbell on 07703328346.