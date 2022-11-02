The tael o the jookin taybeg an ither ploutery

ISNAE it a gye an wunnerful thing the wurds folk uses in a wai that disnae fit ower weel tae what's pit for them in dictionaries, an yet we aal know what they are santerin (chatting away) aboot.

I had such an experience the ither dai.

“Yer tay's ploutin,” says Yin colleague tae anither, in the kitchen area o a Ballymoney offeece.

“It's jookin,” says the owner o the tay, an added in mimpin English ('proper' English voice) “it's enthusing with flavour!”

'Jook' o coorse, is a weel known wurd, maistly tae dae wi 'jookin aboot'.

But affen tha gye funny thing aboot Ulster-Scots, though I had niver heard 'jook' used tae dae wi makin tay afore, I unnerstood what she meant.

Tha tay beg 'jookin' doon in the cup o haet watter, gaen oot its flavour afore bein took oot, an the tay drunk.

'Ploutin' was used tae describe the way tay sits efter ye pit the tay/taybeg in - 'wetting the tea' as folk would say.

Folk michtnae realise it, but 'plout' is the Scots wurd for immerse, or stew, in haet watter.

So what the person said aboot 'the tay ploutin' made perfect sense.

I was santerin tae a man, who admitted a wee interest in Ulster-Scots, oot on tha street shoortly efter.

He had o coorse heard o 'jookin'.

He taule me his mammy used 'plunkin' tae say tha same as ploutin, which the odd Yin micht know.



WEE CHIEL

He went on tae tell me aboot a wee bit o thrapin (arguing) he had lug o (ear of) recently.

That aroon Bushmills, yin side o the argument held that a 'wee chiel' referred to a boy only, wi ithers sayin that 'wee chiel' was got frae 'wee child'.

Noo, while 'wee child' on the surface o't has mair gaen for it, 'wee chiel' maks mair sense than ye micht think.

Ulster-Scots wurd 'chiel' whilst it can mean baith sexes, is maist commonly unnerstood tae bae a boy.

So it could weel bae thon's the root o't.



BASTES IN A JOKE

Last week, I put a wheen o bastes names intae gye an funny jokes.

Here they are: hurchen – hedgehog; tod – fox; brock – badge; mavis – thrush.

Mair joke punishment:

Q: Why did the cauf run tae tha coo?

A: Tae get a wee drap o milk.

Q: Why did the scart sit on the roke?

A: Tae keep an ee oot for sea troot.

Guess the bastes in the jokes. Answers nixt week, same as afore.

Dinnae forget – learn a word, reclaim the leid (language), wi gye guid dictionaries aye (always) there tae help.

Why not hae a keek (peep) at the http://www.ulsterscotsacademy.com/ or the (Dictionaries of Scots Language) https://dsl.ac.uk/

If ye hear ony rare sounin wurds, or if ye hae a photta wi an Ulster-Scots caption or onything tae add tae wurds or phrases that appear, then contact us on 02827662354, email alan.millar @thechronicle.uk.com. or PM on facebook.