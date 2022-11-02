Council sticks with 365-day union flag policy change

Sinn Féin has failed in a bid to overturn a council committee's decision to fly the Union flag over civic buildings 365 days of the year.

As reported in this week's Chronicle, unionists carried the vote in October's Corporate Policy and resources Committee despite the “genuine concern” expressed by council workers in a public consultation.

According to a survey conducted as part of an equality assessment of the proposed policy change, “a significant minority of staff” indicated opposition.

At last night's full council meeting, Sinn Féin's Kathleen McGurk attempted to persuade members to rethink the move.

Her proposal fell by 22 votes to 17.

