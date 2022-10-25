Ballymoney Show Committee urge public to keep dogs on lead

BALLYMONEY Show Committee have released a statement outlining a few rules they would like respected by dog walkers and members of the public using their Showgrounds property.

A spokesperson said: “This is just a friendly note to all the dog walkers who use the show grounds and make you aware of a few rules. Firstly there are sheep grazing the grounds at present and it would be appreciated if you can keep your dogs on a lead at all times regardless of livestock being present or not.

“Secondly we would appreciate it that you pick up your dog foul and take it home with you and DO NOT leave it hanging on a gate for someone else to pick up.

“And thirdly contrary to what some people may think the Showgrounds are privately owned and are not council owned and it is by the good will and good gesture of the North Antrim Agriculture Association that we allow the general public to use the grounds.

“We would appreciate your understanding and compliance with the rules as we continue to allow you access to the grounds.”