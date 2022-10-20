Staging section of Tour De France would benefit whole island - McGuigan

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan.

Thursday 20 October 2022 10:27

SINN Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said a successful bid to stage a section of the Tour De France in 2026 or 2027 would deliver huge benefits across the island.

The North Antrim MLA said: "News that government departments on both sides of the border are coming together to launch a bid to stage sections of the Tour de France is an exciting development.

“The Tour de France came to Dublin in 1998 and was extremely successful, both economically and in the promotion of cycling on this island.

"A successful bid would once again unlock huge benefits right across the island, particularly for our tourism industry.

"Cycling has grown massively in popularity across Ireland in recent years so there is no better time to bring this international set piece back to our shores.

“The cross-border co-operation on this bid shows the value of having locally-elected ministers. I urge the economy minister and his party colleagues to get back around the Executive table and work constructively with the other parties on behalf of all those who live here.”

