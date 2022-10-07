Recent pressures at Causeway Hospital A&E highlight how Executive is needed to tackle challenges in NHS - McGuigan

SINN Féin's Philip McGuigan has said we need an Executive now to tackle the challenges in the health service by investing an extra £1 billion and delivering a three-year Budget.

The North Antrim MLA called on the DUP to ‘stop sitting on their hands’ and help people who are suffering.

Philip McGuigan said: "The pressure in our emergency departments in Causeway and Antrim Area hospitals over recent days is just the latest symptom of a health service that is under huge pressure.

“People who are suffering on growing hospital waiting lists and those waiting for cancer treatment and other life-saving procedures are crying out for help.

“Our doctors, nurses and other health workers are crying out for help and they need immediate support to deal with the challenges facing health and social care. The vast majority of issues being dealt with by my constituency office are health related.

“It’s unacceptable and cruel that the DUP continues to sit on their hands and allow the health service, that they said was a priority for them, to suffer until the Protocol is sorted.

“We need an Executive today so that we can invest an extra £1 billion in health to hire more doctors and nurses, tackle chronic waiting lists and secure a three-year Budget now. There are no excuses for the DUP to continue their blockage.”