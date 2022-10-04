'Technical talks' Protocol 'hype' no substitute for tackling the sovereignty issue says Allister

NORTH Antrim MLA and TUV leader Jim Allister has released a statement in respect of the latest 'technical talks', in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Allister said:

“Amid all the hype about new ‘technical talks’ with the EU it is important to clearly understand that such talks are merely about the technicalities of how the Protocol works, not about ridding Northern Ireland of this Union-dismantling Protocol. Such exchanges are about making the Protocol work ‘better’, not about challenging its basis that in terms of trade GB is a foreign country, whose goods must be checked when moving into NI because on these issues we are subject to imposed EU law, not British law.

“There has been no widening of the EU mandate to allow root and branch change, so only technical adjustments or tinkering can result. This reality needs to be faced by those clinging to a hope that the hitherto malevolent EU will suddenly relent!

“Above all the Protocol remains a sovereignty issue. Unless that is addressed, then talking is pointless.

“It is more important than ever that Unionism’s leverage is maximised by resolutely refusing to budge on the Stormont front. This needs to be brought home not just to the EU and HMG but to the Protocol’s political acolytes in Northern Ireland who continue to think they can have both Stormont and the Protocol. Unionist determination that they can’t will cause that penny to drop.”