Dervock community leaders building relationships in east Donegal

DERVOCK Young Defenders FB, Dervock LOL 534, Dervock & District Community Association (D&DCA) and Coagh District Drumming Club headed to the Laggan area of East Donegal as part of the recent 'Good Relations Week, September 20 – 26.

This was part of the 'Change Starts With Us' initiative funded by Community Relation Council (CRC) and facilitated by the 'Building Communities Resource Centre (BCRC).

This project entitled ‘Music, Culture and Marching Bands.’ (Study trip to Laggan) provided a programme for participants on a cross border basis to examine and explore local culture, music, history, identity and marching bands.

Commenting, D&DCA's Frankie Cunningham said:

“This was a taster session to a larger programme which will be delivered later in the year. It provided participants with the chance to get involved in a music session, offering opportunities to try out a new instrument and acknowledging instruments linked to marching bands etc.

“The project helped to foster and strengthen that strong relationship between Dervock Village in County Antrim, Coagh in County Tyrone and the Laggan area within Co Donegal.

This project brought members from the Laggan Community Association together with members from Dervock & District Community Association and the village of Coagh, Co Tyrone.

“Similar programmes have acted as a foundation to build relations, provide opportunities for learning, explore cultural history and heritage and give young people an alternative outlet by participating in a diversionary programme setting them on a different trajectory - for example - “The Pathfinders funded programme, included study visits to Coagh Village to learn about the history of Coagh and what it is like living in a single identity community within a rural setting in what was considered a very active IRA territory during the troubles.

“Other educational visits included the Peace Walls/ Murals / Schomberg House in Belfast and Londonderry to the Siege Museum & Walls and the Boyne Heritage Centre. Educational workshops included sessions on Irish History and Politics and the ‘Alternative 12th series, delivered by Kathy Wolfe, exploring the significance of 12 weeks in 1690 and the run up to the Battle of the Boyne.

“We are a proud village, let’s work together to make our village, our community the envy of every other town and village in the province. The village has an unchallenged legacy cultural history. The success of this event would never have come about without the vision and support of the community of Dervock. So well done to everyone involved.””