Tory budget punishing businesses and workers and families, says McGuigan

NORTH Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has accused the Tory Government of "unleashing an economic crisis, chaos and panic on people here in the North of Ireland already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."

He went on:

“The recent Tory Budget is prioritising lining the pockets of the super-rich and delivered nothing to cut the bills of ordinary workers and families.

"The British government needs to urgently change tack in its response to the cost-of-living emergency and businesses also need an Executive up and running to help them keep the shutters up and plan for the future."

“What we need now is a tax break for small businesses, more funding for public services, support for workers and a Windfall Tax to cut energy companies' eye-watering profits. Workers and families need money in their pockets now.

“All this Tory chaos has the backing of the DUP who are already ignoring people’s pain and suffering with their refusal to form an Executive during a cost-of-living emergency.

“This is totally unacceptable. The refusal of one party to form an Executive is further punishing workers, families and small businesses here, who are struggling to pay their bills and facing a bleak winter. Given what we have seen this week it simply cannot be tolerated any longer.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, to work together with others, and get stuck in to help people who are struggling in every community across the north.”