Top local vet David recipient of prestigious UK wide Veterinary award

BALLYMONEY Vet David McKeown has just been awarded the prestigious Chiron lifetime achievement award by the British Veterinary Association (BVA), at it's annual Members Day, held at Clare College, University of Cambridge, last Thursday September 29.

Popular David, is also well known locally for his work with the Samaritans, Vetlife and his charity cycling exploits with his son Brian.

Commenting, he said: “Having just celebrated 50 years as a vet, the news about this award left me speechless. I thought it was a prank call – I’m so glad I answered!

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think anything I have done would lead to receiving this amazing and prestigious award. I am humbled by BVA’s recognition and as a consequence the sense of optimism and enthusiasm which tends to perhaps define me has just been turbocharged!”

David is now the proud recipient of the Chiron Award, which acknowledges lifetime achievements in veterinary science or outstanding services to the profession and is judged as being of a standard that commands international or inter-professional recognition.

The citation released by the British Veterinary Association said:

“Dr David McKeown, a vet who recently celebrated 50 years in the profession and has worked to support veterinary professionals with their mental health and wellbeing, was presented with the award for his hugely influential and supportive role in the lives of so many veterinary surgeons at times when they have needed help most.

“After graduating from Glasgow in 1972, David established Knockanboy Veterinary Clinic in North Antrim in 1975 and spent the first 25 years of his career predominantly as a farm vet in a 6-vet mixed practice in partnership with his fellow Glasgow graduate Liam Kearney. His time in practice overlapped with what followed as a second career - a 31-year-stint in the Veterinary Defence Society (VDS).

“He has been an enthusiastic volunteer with both Vetlife and the Samaritans for 14 years and now divides his time between a management role with the Samaritans, his volunteering with Vetlife and a volunteer role with VetSupport.

“His interest in mental health matters within the profession emanated from seeing at first hand the impact on colleagues of claims and complaints during his time at VDS. Through his vital work, David has been at the centre of providing reassurance and care for those in crisis, providing guidance with complete integrity and confidentiality.”

David was recipient of one of four prestigious veterinary achievement awards announced at the Members Day, to recognise the exceptional commitment, work and achievements of vets from across the profession.

They include the BVA’s most prestigious scientific award, the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal along with the Chiron Award; the John Bleby Cup; and Harry Steele-Bodger Scholarships.The

This year’s complete list of winners are:

Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal - Professor Tim Greet, equine surgery specialist

Chiron Award – Dr David McKeown, farm and mixed practice vet, Veterinary Defence Society Member Services Director and mental health volunteer with Vetlife, VetSupport and the Samaritans

John Bleby Cup – Mr Paul Freeman, retired mixed practice vet, BVA Council and North of England Veterinary Association member and Vetlife Trustee

Harry Steele-Bodger Scholarships – recent veterinary graduate from the University of Edinburgh Dr Rosa Loedel and University of Cambridge student Annabelle Lack

Outgoing BVA President Justine Shotton said: “Congratulations to all the winners. These highly sought-after awards shine a well-deserved light on an exceptional group of veterinary professionals, who each in their own field and practice, have helped propel the veterinary profession forward.”