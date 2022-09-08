Sinn Féin affirms support for a fair pay deal for Council Workers

SINN Féin Group Leader on Causeway Coast and Glens Council Leanne Peacock has affirmed her party's support for a fair pay deal for Council workers as strike action begins.

Cllr. Peacock said: "Our Council workers have seen us through a very difficult couple of years and are facing very challenging circumstances including a cost of living crisis and they deserve a fair pay deal."

"Sinn Féin Councillors stand ready to make an immediate offer to Trade Unions which we would be hopeful would bring the industrial action to an end in the best interests of workers and our ratepayers."

" We have made these proposals but to date, the political will has not been there from other parties."

" We will continue to advocate for fair pay and conditions for all our staff and appeal to other parties to support an offer at the earliest opportunity."

Unite the union yesterday confirmed that its members at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council would commence continuous strike action today.

The decision followed Tuesday night’s vote at full council at which a proposal to settle the strike by offering two pay point increments and a lump sum to workers – similar to that provided in Derry City & Strabane and in Mid-Ulster District Councils – was voted down by a majority of one councillor.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, pledged her union’s full support to the striking council workers.

“Employers need to recognise the huge pressures the cost of living crisis is having on employees and their families. The vote by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors demonstrates a total failure to recognise the need to provide council workers with a living income.

“Unite members at Causeway Coast and Glens, at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and at Lisburn and Castlereagh can count on the full backing of my union as they seek to defend jobs, pay and conditions.”

Gareth Scott is regional officer for the council. He expressed his union’s hope that other trade unions would now ballot their members to join Unite in the fight to win a cost of living pay increase.

“Unite the union only suspended our action in the hope that councillors would support a deal similar to that which ended the disputes at Derry City & Strabane and Mid-Ulster councils. Disgracefully the proposal was defeated last night with the narrowest of margins and this now leaves our members with no alternative but to commence our planned strike action.”