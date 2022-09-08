Mayor calls special meeting as council workers strike again over pay

THE DUP group on Causeway Coast and Glens Council say they are seeking a resolution to the council pay dispute.

Workers are out on the picket again this morning on Market Street, Ballymoney.

A party spokesperson said:

“As a party, we have always stood for working people and done our best to secure a fair deal for them in relation to pay and conditions. We are acutely aware of the impact of the current cost of living crisis on council workers and are very keen to secure for them a decent pay rise.

“We regret that the Unions have called their members out on strike and we urge them to draw back from this action to allow for meaningful negotiations.

“Historically, pay has been agreed on a national basis and the current national offer is an increase of £1,925 across the board. We recognize that this is not perfect, but we support it for we believe that if go down the road of local agreements we open the door to unrealistic arrangements which simply cannot be defended.

“The national agreement will have an impact on the rates, but it will be manageable. However, if we accept the local demands being made by the Unions, which some parties in the Council seem prepared to do, it will add £3.9 million to next year’s rates bill with obvious and significant implications for all rate payers. It will also raise the baseline for future agreements. We have a duty to do what we can to prevent such an unrealistic outcome.

It is vital that this dispute is settled quickly, and the Mayor has therefore called for a special meeting next week to seek an agreement on the way ahead”.

Failure to reach a deal on Tuesday night meant that staff from Causeway Coast and Glens join colleagues in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon, plus Lisburn and Castlereagh in a walk out.

It would be the second time in less than six months that the borough has endured strike action from council staff.

In March members of the Unite Union rejected a pay offer from local government employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland of just 1.75 percent for the year 2021-22.

Workers took industrial action in the form of a discontinuous strike between March 21 and March 27.

Unite said the offer would have meant a real terms pay cut coming after 11 years of pay freezes.

While pay deals have until now been negotiated centrally, unions are now seeking localised settlements with councils, the Housing Executive, the Education Authority.

Strikes at Mid-Ulster District Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council were ended after Unite members voted to accept a pay increase including a two pay point increase and a cash payment.

Expressing her support for striking workers Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “With retail price inflation now above 12 percent and forecast to rise to 18 percent by the end of the year – workers are organising to win pay increases that provide real protection against the cost of living crisis.

“Unite is fighting to win inflation-plus pay increases for many of our members in many workplaces.”

Unite said the dispute involves about 300 of its members and would remain in place for four weeks.

NIHE said that based on previous experience, the dispute could affect maintenance services in Craigavon, Coleraine and north and west Belfast.