Doctors 'deeply concerned' for Queen's health

HM The Queen is said to be under medical supervision at Balmoral following concern from doctors for her health.

Members of the Royal Family are said to be on their way, or already at the Scottish estate. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of York and the Count and Countess of Wessex are on their way.

Also travelling to Balmoral are the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess of Cambridge is staying at home with their children.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

It added that the Queen is comfortable.

Just yesterday she was pictured meeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss to appoint her to the role. She said that the country would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.

More to follow.