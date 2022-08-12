Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor should reverse Antrim camogie snub - Peacock 

SINN Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has called on the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens to ‘do the right thing’ and reverse a decision not to hold a reception for the All-Ireland winning Antrim camogie team.

Leanne Peacock said: “The Mayor’s refusal to host these local women and girls who have achieved huge success winning an all-Ireland camogie title is a snub and completely unacceptable.

“This Council has form in refusing to acknowledge the achievements of the Derry GAA team and local club Eoghan Rua who won an all-Ireland club championship.

“The attitudes which deny recognition to young people playing camogie, Gaelic football or hurling simply on the basis of their choice of sport should be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“The role of the Mayor is to represent everyone across the council area, not just those who support his offensive decision.

“I am calling him again to reconsider this decision, act as a Mayor for all the people of the council area and do the right thing and recognise this sporting success.”

The Chronicle has asked the Mayor to explain his reasons for the decision, but he has thus far declined to do so.