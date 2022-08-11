Lauren’s teach The Troubles history proposal passed

NORTH Antrim MYP, Lauren Bond, attended the UK Youth Parliament’s 22nd Annual Conference, at Hull University from July 22 to July 24.

The 15 year old Ballymoney student had been elected to the role back in February.

Dalriada pupil, Lauren joined hundreds of Youth MPs from Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland who came together to vote for change and ensure the voices of the young people they represent was heard.

Lauren said: “I travelled to Hull University to vote on policies that form the Youth Parliament’s national campaign.

“There was a range of guest speakers from Sir Lindsay Hoyle virtually opening the conference to Lloyd Russel-Moyle MP, informing us about his time as a Youth MP and his journey to becoming an MP.

“The weekend consisted of voting on policies related to a variety of topics, from mental health to current issues such as cost of living.

AUTISM TRAINING

“It was an honour to present my policy on Mandatory Autism Training and Teaching across the UK, which I’m pleased to announce passed by an amazing 93%.

“Policy motions were discussed and debated and so it was an amazing opportunity to voice my opinion and the opinions of those who I represent.

“I was also incredibly fortunate to present my policy on making the teaching of Northern Ireland History mandatory across the UK, which also passed with 73% of Youth MPs agreeing.

Her policy proposal said: “Most Children in NI and across the UK leave education with little or no knowledge of their own history, leaving young people confused, misinformed and most importantly held ransom in the past that our schools fail to teach us about.”

“Whilst brutal world wars are deemed 'appropriate' to teach, topics such as colonialism, civil rights movements and The Troubles are seen as being controversial or sensitive.”

“I am calling on the government to review the history curriculum and ensure that topics such as The Troubles is taught to every student.”

Lauren went on: “I now have two active campaigns that I can’t wait to get to work on! The highlight of the weekend was representing Northern Ireland and serving as a voice for North Antrim at a national event.

“It was incredible to discuss and compare issues facing young people with other Youth MPs from across the UK.

“I have one more policy on Disability First Aid that I hope to find the results of in the coming days. “I can’t wait to start campaigning over the next two years to deliver meaningful change for young people.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting with various organisations this year and continue to meet with MLAs to discuss my campaigns.

“I’ve been honoured to be invited to many events, hustings and meetings this year and am excited for the opportunities to come.”

Lauren is also a member of the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly, and currently International Officer for Secondary Student’s Union, Northern Ireland.