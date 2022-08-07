McKinley descendants successful Dervock visit

ALL roads seem to lead to Dervock recently as direct descendants of the 25th US President William McKinley visited the village to research more in-depth the family genealogy, locations and landmarks.

Russell and Kristin McKinley from Ohio, Midwestern of the United States dropped in at the Pepper Mill cafe, Dervock to rendezvous with Chairperson Frankie Cunningham, Dervock & District Community Association and to sample the traditional ‘Ulster’ fry as well.

Frankie explained that a recent application to the ‘Cloonty Community Benefit Fund’ supported the design of art panels for derelict buildings along the Castlecatt Road with images of President William McKinley prominent in the art panels.

Further exchanges revealed the ‘President McKinley Monument’ situated in the Riverside Park, Dervock. Related books, pamphlets detailing local landmarks, snippets of local history and stories associated with the area were presented to Russell and Kristin McKinley marking their visit to the village.

Leaving the warmth of the ’Cafe’ – Frankie Cunningham accompanied the visitors around various locations associated with the story and legacy of President William McKinley.

Afterwards, Russell and Kristin McKinley summed up what the visit had meant to them, three years in the planning due to COVID19 restrictions.

Russell McKinley acknowledged: “We discovered more than we had hoped to discover, and we will communicate our findings to other McKinley's in the States”.

Both parties agreed to keep in contact with the visitors concluding,

“You will probably see more of the McKinley’s arriving over to your beautiful village.”