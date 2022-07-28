Ballymoney’s Diamond couple: ‘We loved every minute’ say Ivan and Sarah

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY couple, Ivan and Sarah Owens have recently celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary, and received their card from HM Queen to mark the occasion.
They have shared with The Chronicle some of the interesting details of their 60 years of married life together.
Ivan, a professional musician, inherited his love of music from his father Johnnie Owens, very well known in his day, with his music shop in Ballymoney.
Sarah, a Coleraine woman, her family the Gaults of Castleroe, was 'given the gift of caring' as a nurse, only finally retiring after she caught Covid.

ENGLISHTOWN
Young lovebirds Ivan and Sarah Owens were married at Englishtown Presbyterian Church, Macosquin, on July 18, 1962.

See this week's Chronicle for full story. 

