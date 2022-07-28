Adrian’s big 60th birthday jump for Cancer Research UK

BALLYMONEY'S fundraising postie Adrian Nicholl is going an extra 15,000 feet for Cancer Research UK this year to mark his 60th birthday.

Born on August 14, Adrian, will, on that day, do a skydive with his daughter-in-law at the Sky Dive Ireland (formerly the Wild Geese) Centre in Garvagh.

Over the past 16 years Adrian and his colleagues have raised well over £70,000 for the Ballymoney Branch of the cancer charity.

Commenting, he said: “I had always talked about doing a skydive for Cancer Research and my 60th seemed the perfect time.

“When Leanne heard I was going to do it, she said 'I'll do it too.'

“We going to make a family day out of it on the actual day of my birthday on Sunday August 14.”

But that is not the only event Adrian is planning, to try and get a good total of money raised, as he said:

“We are having a birthday party in Ballymoney Legion, the following Saturday on August 20 to continue the fundraising, all for Cancer Research.

“We're sending invites to family and friends and everyone I know and we hope to get a good crowd.

“It's a Karaoke 80's and 90's night and there will be a raffle with loads of good prizes.”

Asked about the prospect of jumping out at 15,000 ft, he said “I'm not nervous, I haven't thought about the actual jump yet.”

“I thought I'd like to do something different,” he said, “its hard to believe I'm 60.”

POSTIES

These events are in addition to the ones that Adrian does annually, with his Post Office colleagues, having raised up on £80,000 over the previous 15 years.

This 16th year of the fundraising includes a street collection, a colleagues golf day and Big Breakfast, and a sponsored walk, which is open to all.

Adrian and colleague Chris Green will be doing their street collection on September 14 from 9.30am till 4.30pm.

Adrian is appealing to the Ballymoney public to dig extra deep, for this very special year for him.

“I would appeal to people to give as generously as possible. Ballymoney people are fantastic," he said, “people of all ages help out, children going to school would put in money.”

At least 16 buckets will be going into post-offices across the Ballymoney area and other shops in August, including Milltown Spar and Glebside in Ballymoney town, Balnamore, Ballybogey, Dunaghy, Stranocum, Dervock and Finvoy!

“So why not pop something in the bucket when you are doing your bit of shopping,” he said.

Chair of Ballymoney Cancer Research, Mr Mervyn Ferris, said,

“It's really fantastic to see Adrian using the special occasion of his 60th birthday to raising funds for Cancer Research. Adrian has been a dedicated fundraiser over many years and it is something we really appreciate, and I would personally thank him for everything he has done.

“We are also really pleased that Ballymoney postmen are doing their annual collection.

“We really appreciate the support of the postmen and their annual collection and hope people support them very generously.”

The annual band parade in aid of Cancer Research UK, organised by the Ballymoney Branch is taking place on Saturday August 6 (see What's on in Ballymoney page 2, for more details).

The sponsored walk will take place on Friday September 2 at 7pm, starting from Ballymoney RBL, with Adrian describing it as a “relaxed walk around the town,” and which all are welcome to join,

Please support this worthy cause by donating to one of the many events, or drop some change into one of the buckets in shops and post offices.