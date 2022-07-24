McLaughlin expelled from Sinn Féin after being convicted of sexual assault.

SINN Féin has written to Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cathal McLaughlin confirming his immediate expulsion from the party following his conviction for a sexual assault.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said:

“Sinn Féin has written to Councillor Cathal McLaughlin upon receipt of information that he has been convicted in a Scottish court of a serious criminal offence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this serious crime of sexual assault.

“Cathal McLaughlin failed to inform the party at any stage that he was subject to criminal proceedings.

“Given the severity of the offence, his membership of Sinn Féin is terminated with immediate effect.”