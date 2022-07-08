Residents evacuated from Henry Street due to security alert - Council opens JDLC for displaced families

POLICE are currently in attendance at the Henry Street area of Ballymoney following a report of a suspicious object in the area this evening, Friday July 8.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and police say there are no further details at this stage.

Cllr Darryl Wilson has posted an update saying: "A number of houses in the vicinity of the Henry St area are currently being evacuated due to an ongoing security alert.

"Council have prepared space within the JDLC to accommodate those who have been displaced."

"Please avoid the area If possible as numerous roads are now closed."

The police helicopter is in the vicinity.