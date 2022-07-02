Group seeks to halt historic school sell-off

A POTENTIAL sell-off of an historic former school building outside Portrush has prompted an intervention from local history buffs.

Portrush Heritage Group is seeking a Building Preservation Notice for the property known to its owners – the council - as Quigley's Cottage.

The measure is the first step in securing listed status for the building that once housed Ballywillan National School.

Although tiny, Portrush Heritage Group (PHG) wants it to remain in public ownership and members are already seeking ways of retaining a heritage-related use.

Last week letter from PHG was delivered to elected members of Cloonavin's Planning Committee informing them of an application to Stormont's Department for Communities to have the building listed as a “building of special historic interest.”

The letter states: “This former school building should be listed as it is important historically due to its original use as a place of education, its connection to and co-location with the now ruined Ballywillan Church, its place in the social and economic history of Portrush and it being the oldest school building still standing in the Portrush area.”

The building sits on the Magheraboy Road opposite the entrance to Ballywillan Cemetery.

“Like so many other buildings of historical interest in the Portrush area people drive or walk past this building without being aware of its historical significance,” said Heritage Group Vice Chair John Moore.

He went on to explain how Ordinance Survey records suggest Ballywillan Parish School was established there in 1829.

By 1831the school had been integrated into the new National Schools system thus explaining why it appears on mid-nineteenth century maps as ‘National School’.

“This was the first proper school in the Portrush area and would have remained in use until 1853 when two new schools, male and female were established adjacent to the new Holy Trinity Church on, what is now, Main Street,” said John Moore.

“Portrush Heritage Group wishes to see this building remain in public ownership and is actively looking at ways in which it might be brought into a heritage related use which would be of benefit to the public.

“Within the vision of the Group is a desire to protect, preserve and promote the significant history and heritage of Portrush and the immediate area surrounding it.”

Council plans to sell-off a stone cottage have already been delayed by the heritage group's intervention.

Members of Cloonavin's Land and Property sub-committee were advised to approve of its ‘disposal’ under the council's asset realisation programme last month.

But before a decision could be taken members were told of the heritage group's move.

SITE VISIT

Councillors later agreed on a site visit and a deferral of any decision until outcome of the application for building preservation order and listed building status was known.

The National School building lies next to a site with rich historical past.

The ruined Ballywillan Church next door is believed to date to the 12th or 13th century. It continued in use until 1843 when a new church was built in Portrush.

The graveyard surrounding the Church and School contains many interesting graves, explained John Moore, including that of Dorothea Ross reputed to be the illegitimate daughter of King James II conceived during a stopover he made in Ballymoney on his way to the siege of Derry.

“Although denied by the King it is worth noting that her gravestone is said to have been erected by Queen Anne, her half-sister,” added Mr Moore.

“On the headstone is the Stuart Coat of Arms and a Fleur de Lys.

“Also buried there are four military personnel from the Second World War which is unusual in that government policy was to bury and commemorate such individuals in Imperial War Cemeteries near to where they were killed rather than returning them to the UK.”