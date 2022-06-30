Members for new Ballymoney and Limavady Town Forums' being sought

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is creating a number of Town Centre Forums across the Borough.

It is currently seeking applications from people who live or work in Ballymoney or Limavady who would like to be involved.

What is a Town Centre Forum?

Commenting, a Council spopesperson said:

"A Town Centre Forum is an advisory group consisting of members of the local community, business owners, elected representatives and Council officials.

"What is their purpose?

"The purpose of Town Centre Forums is to act as an advisory group for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, to ensure the development and sustainability of our town centres.

"Actions of the Town Centre Forums

• Provide feedback to Council officials and elected local representatives

• Discuss new ideas

• Help plan initiatives

• Review progress on activities

• Work together to find solutions to recurring issues and emerging challenges

"Responsibilities of Town Centre Forum members

"Some of the responsibilities of the Town Centre Forum members will include:

• Attending scheduled meetings

• Engaging constructively in discussions regarding Town Centre matters

• Actively champion the Town Centre Forum

Who can apply to become a member?

"Any group or business situated within Ballymoney or Limavady town centre who would like to be able to play a role in advocating for the town centre. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Town & Village Management Team, welcomes interest from the following sectors:

• Community groups

• Independent businesses

• Commerce

• Resident groups

"We strive for diversity within each of our forums. We welcome and encourage applications from all."

How to apply

To register your interest in becoming a member of Ballymoney or Limavady Town Centre Forum, please send an email to:

town.management@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Please indicate which forum you are interestes in joining and include your name and a contact phone number.

You will be required to fill out a short application form detailing your current role within the town centre, the groups, interest or businesses you represent and the skills and knowledge that you could bring to the forum.

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 5pm on Monday 25th July 2022

Please note that places are limited and receipt of completed application does not guarantee membership of the forum.

For more information, please contact Geraldine Wills

Email: geraldine.wills@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or Telephone: 0786 460 5684