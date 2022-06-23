Child cruelty statistics ‘completely unacceptable’ says Bushvalley teacher

A BALLYMONEY teacher is calling for increased help for children she believes may be in crisis.

Louise Creelman, a teacher at Bushvalley Primary and President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, made the plea following the latest PSNI statistics showing child cruelty and neglect cases in Northern Ireland are up by a third in the last year.

“This is one of the worst statistics in the UK with similar cases also on the rise in England but by 25%,” she said.

“What we’re seeing now is the whiplash effect of the lockdowns during Covid when teachers no longer had eyes on children through daily contact so as to spot any signs.

“It beggars belief that in 2022, when we believe ourselves to be living in an apparently sophisticated civilisation, that incidents like these not only exist but are increasing.

For full story, including police reaction, see this week's Chronicle in shops now.