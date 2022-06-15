Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:59
Here's the UK weather forecast for Thursday, June 16 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Model Care Home in Ballymoney under notice to close due to 'serious concerns' - Paisley 'alarmed and distressed'
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Isle of Man TT organisers to review racing incidents
Antrim camogs push champions all the way
Jonathan Broomhead leading qualifier at The 127th Amateur Championship
Striker David McDaid signs three year deal with Ballymena United
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Ballymoney Alderman John Finlay.
Derry lost out to Tyrone in the Ulster final.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354