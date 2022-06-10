Fuel prices continue to rise in NI

The latest petrol and diesel prices from the Consumer Council show that both unleaded petrol and diesel prices are continuing to rise to record levels in Northern Ireland.

The average price for unleaded petrol in Northern Ireland is currently 180.1p/litre, a rise of 7.5 p/litre from last week. Meanwhile, the average diesel price in Northern Ireland was recorded at 183.8 p/litre this week, a 4.7 p/litre increase from last week.

Belfast has recorded the highest average prices for both petrol and diesel, with the cheapest average prices for petrol being recorded in Limavady and Derry/Londonderry, and the cheapest diesel prices being recorded in Limavady, according to the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker tool.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport Policy at The Consumer Council, said “Not only are prices at a record high but we are also seeing big differences between the lowest and highest prices available.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing in Northern Ireland, demand for our Fuel Price Checker has increased. In 2022, the monthly average hits to the tool have increased 526% compared to 2021. As the tool has increased transparency for Northern Ireland consumers in respect of fuel prices and allowed them shop around, this may have contributed to keeping fuel prices here lower than the UK average. However, there are other factors contributing to fuel prices such as supplier costs, and the business models of the retailers.”