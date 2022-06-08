Police release name of motorcyclist killed in Magherafelt road traffic collision

Police have confirmed that the man who died following a road traffic collision outside Magherafelt was 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from Cookstown.



Mr Gordon died in hospital from his injuries following the road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday evening, 7th June.



The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm.



Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.

The Aughrim Road has now reopened.