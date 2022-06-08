Nine vehicles damaged in arson attack

Police are investigating an arson attack on premises within the Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 8 June.

It's understood nine vehicles at a car repair business were damaged by the fire which was reported to police shortly after 2am.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information or any persons who may have captured dashcam footage in and around the area at the time.

Please call 101, quoting reference 126 08/06/22.

