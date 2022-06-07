Massive Terex investment in Ballymoney plant

MULTINATIONAL firm Terex, is taking forward plans for a £9 million expansion at their Ballymoney factory on 69 Frosses Road.

The US firm, which acquired the large local metal fabricator JMF in 2015, lodged plans to extend the Frosses Road factory by another 63,000 sq ft, on May 31.

The application received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council states:

“Proposed extension to existing premises, involving an extension of an existing industrial building for the assembly of material handling equipment, including installation of new replacement paint line system and associated extension of the service yard and new car park and associated works.”

Terex said the investment is art of its long-term strategy for the Northern Ireland part of its material handling business

It comes just weeks after the US group bought Cookstown manufacturer Steelweld Fabrications.

Cllr Darryl Wilson described the move as “excellent news for Ballymoney.”

This development is one of the biggest investments by Terex in Northern Ireland.

An investment in Londonderry several years back created 100 jobs.