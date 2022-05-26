Traffic disruption expected to be caused by Coleraine parade

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Coleraine on Friday evening (27th May) due to a parade.



The parade will leave from Coleraine Showgrounds at 8pm.

The route takes in Coleraine Showgrounds, Ballycastle Road, Station Gates, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Union Street, Station Gates, Ballycastle Road.



It is expected the parade will finish at approximately 11.45pm.



Delays are expected. Please follow diversion signs and directions of local police who will have a traffic management plan in place.