Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 24 May 2022 21:46
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, May 25, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Wednesday night date for round eight of Senior League
Coleraine First XI back in the big time
Time of the year for unsightly weeds on Ballymoney streets, but who is taking responsibility?
Kilrea United win the Afternoon Cup
Seeley continues to set records at NW200
AIG and Golf Ireland launch 2022 season of competitions
Coleraine in anxious wait to discover fate
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Jordan Dallas and dad Victor in Seville.
Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354