Time of the year for unsightly weeds on Ballymoney streets, but who is taking responsibility?

LOCAL DUP Councillor John McAuley has said that he is being inundated on a daily basis with complaints about the condition of footpaths and kerbsides with weeds, always a problem at this time of year.

This is not just an issue in Ballymoney, he says, adding:

“I have received many complaints right across the Borough from Bushmills to Ballymoney and every rural village in between and it is a sad reflection on our local authorities if simple tasks like weed control and grass cutting cannot be completed to a satisfactory standard.”

"We need a long term solution to this problem and not a sticking plaster which I would suggest is a regularly scheduled and planned maintenance programme incorporating street and footpath weeping, weed removal and spraying.

"With regards the grass cutting, not only does this impact the appearance of our towns and villages but also poses a significant risk to road users due to the lack of visibility at roads ends.

He has called for a review of policy and a joined up approach by relevant bodies approach to deal with this issue.

However council say it is not their responsibility and Road Service (Department for Infrastructure) have yet to respond to questions from The Chronicle.

What do you think?