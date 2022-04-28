Tarrfic disruption expected in Coleraine due to parade

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Coleraine tomorrow evening (Friday, 29th April) due to a parade.



The parade will leave from Railway Place around 8.30pm.

The route takes in Railway Place, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Old Bridge, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Ballycastle Road and past Coleraine Showgrounds.

Travelling bands will disperse at Hillmans Way. Delays are expected.

Please follow diversion signs and directions of local police.