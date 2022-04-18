Road traffic accidents in the Cushendall area

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk
Monday 18 April 2022 14:55
Motorists are advised to avoid the Cushendall area if possible due to traffic build up following two road traffic collisions.
The Garron Road and Coast Road are both currently closed and local diversions are in place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Garron Road now reopened
Coleraine lose at home to Crusaders
Antrim v Cavan kicks off the Beeb's coverage
Busy Easter on local ovals
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354