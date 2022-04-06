PSNI warn drivers of possible traffic disruption in Limavady

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption in Limavady on Friday (April 8) due to a parade in the area.



The parade, to mark the RAF receiving the Freedom of the Borough, will leave from Roe Valley Arts & Culture Centre at 12.35pm making its way down Market Street and Catherine Street for a ceremony at the War Memorial.

The parade will then return to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre leaving at 1.10pm.



Delays are expected.

Please follow diversion signs and directions of local police.