Win - £10,000 towards cost of a new bike!

THE fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 returns next month after a two year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Excitement is mounting among riders and teams and, of course, road racing fans, starved of action for what seems like an eternity.

But, if that wasn't enough, we have news today of an amazing competition in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.

To celebrate the company’s involvement in this year’s North West 200, Adelaide Motorbike is providing the opportunity to win £10,000 to purchase a new motorcycle.

Yes, really.

It is quite an amazing prize and one which is sure to interest anyone with even a passing interest in motorcycling and bikes.

Without giving too much away, all you have to do is buy a copy of Tuesday's newspaper and follow the instructions from there.

Best of luck...