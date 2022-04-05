Speed indicator device removed and damaged

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of criminal damage to a speed indicator device on the Curragh Road, Aghadowey.

It was reported to police significant damage had been caused to the sign after it was removed from its post by a vehicle and later recovered on the nearby Glasgort Road.

Sergeant Knowles said: “This incident occurred shortly after 12.05am on 25th March and we believe a small three-door hatchback vehicle was involved.

“We understand three people exited the vehicle and attached the speed indicator device to it. They then drove off in the direction of the Bann Road.

“This device is owned by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council PCSP and offers education to road users of their speed to enhance road safety.

“We are therefore very concerned about its theft and subsequent damage – valued at approximately £4,000.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would request anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 334 of 25/03/22."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org