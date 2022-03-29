Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 29 March 2022 22:10
Here's the forecast for Wednesday, March 29 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Dibusz denies NI but positives for Baraclough to take from defeat
'NI open for business again:' Tourism Ireland
Determined Rea gets back on the title hunt
Championship draw whets the appetite
Coleraine U16s aiming for an historic double
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Eoghan Rua camogs complete a treble of All Ireland titles
Lowry's goal condemns Coleraine to a defeat
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
UNITE members William Sharpe, James Pollock and Richard Patton out on the picket line at the Causeway Coast and Glens council site on Knock Road Ballymoney, this morning (Tues Mar 22)>
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354