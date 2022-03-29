Troubled waters - Carrick-a-Rede re-opening threatened by recruitment crisis

AN industry-wide recruitment crisis is threatening the long-awaited reopening of the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

The tourist attraction remained closed throughout 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

But preparations for welcoming visitors back to the National Trust's second most popular North Coast venue have been hit by difficulties in finding staff to safely operate the site.

The Chronicle understands a planned Easter re-launch is unlikely unless the recruitment issue is rapidly resolved.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The National Trust is preparing for the re-opening of Carrick-a-Rede following its closure for over two years.

“Despite our keenness to open we are struggling to recruit a full team and therefore cannot give a definitive date for when this beautiful site will be open to visitors.’





For more see this week's Chronicle