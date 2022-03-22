Fontaines DC on way to Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum is delighted to announce that popular Irish band, Fontaines DC, will make their Forum debut on Tuesday December 6. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Wednesday 30th March and are priced £31.50 and £34.50.

Last month, Fontaines D.C. released a second track from their highly anticipated new album Skinty Fia - to be released on April 22 on Partisan Records. 'I Love You,' was met with international acclaim and joined the first single, 'Jackie Down The Line,' in building widespread excitement for the band’s third album.

Today, the beloved Irish band - who just took home the trophy for 'Best Band In The World' at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards - released the album’s titular track 'Skinty Fia,' accompanied by a music video.

To celebrate the release of ‘Skinty Fia’, the band will embark on a UK & Irish National Tour taking place in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Derry and Belfast this November and December.

Skinty Fia is an Irish phrase that translates to English as 'the damnation of the deer' and the album’s cover art features a deer, plucked from its natural habitat and deposited in the hallway of a home, illuminated by an artificial red glow.

The phrase, which is used to display disappointment or annoyance, resonated with frontman Grian Chatten as the correct expression of his feelings towards the 'mutation' of Irish culture abroad. The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol, and drugs.

The accompanying music video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, captures the tension in the song, as Grian manoeuvers his way through a bustling party crowd, seemingly unnoticed, in what turns out to be a disorientating, surrealist dreamscape.

'Skinty Fia' operates as the album’s anchor, setting the tone for the rest of the record, as the band explores new musical terrain while lyrically they grapple with a need to broaden their horizons following a recent relocation to London.

There are echoes of Dogrel’s rumbustious rock ’n’ roll and the bleaker atmospheres of A Hero’s Death, but Skinty Fia, the third in the triumvirate, is much more expansive and cinematic. Fontaines D.C. are a band in a state of constant evolution and this time the result is an album of shifting moods, startling insight, maturity, and considerable emotional wallop.

Fontaines DC perform at the Millennium Forum on Tuesday December 6. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 10am on Wednesday March 30 and are priced £31.50 and £34.50. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. Please note that tickets are strictly limited to a maximum of four per person.