Road closed due to fallen tree

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk
Sunday 13 March 2022 9:29
Motorists are advised that the Ballyquin Road in Limavady has been closed at the junction with Derryork Road due to a fallen tree.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.
Mervyn Storey MLA on Newbridge Road on Sunday afternoon, blocked off due to a hoax device.
