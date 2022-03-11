Sophia has designs on the future

A budding engineer from St. Columba’s Primary School in Kilrea has been selected as the winner of an Energy Innovation Challenge.

The competition was organised during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the Royal Academy of Engineering to promote the varied career paths available in manufacturing and engineering.

The winning design was created by Primary 6 pupil Sophia Maguire and this week the Mayor paid a special visit to the school to present the school with a donation to purchase a 3D printer.

“Congratulations to Sophia, her classmates, and all the entrants who rose to the challenge with their innovative solutions to real world problems," said the mayor, Cllr Richard Holmes.

