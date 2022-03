Police are currently conducting a number of enquiries into a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of Feeny Road/Killunaught Road area of Dungiven.



Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch anything suspicious but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting reference 1747 10/03/2022.



No roads have been closed at this time.